Olympics

The Olympic Zone (Feb. 21, 2018) -- Elana Meyers Taylor, Olympic parents, Korean shrimp

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Watch the Olympic Zone on Feb. 21, 2018 for the latest on the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang. 

Here's what this episode has in store: 

More Headlines

Elana Meyers Taylor

Mike Tirico talks to a father-daughter duo pursuing her Olympic dreams together. 

Olympic Parents

You will be introduced to a hockey family from North Dakota with not one but two daughters going for the gold. 

Korean shrimp

Bernie Smilovitz gets to try a shrimp dish -- view the recipe here.

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.