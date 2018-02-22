Olympics

The Olympic Zone (Feb. 22, 2018) -- Prep schools, historic temples, yellow corvina

By Dane Sager Kelly
Watch the Olympic Zone on Feb. 22, 2018, for the latest on the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang. 

Here's what this episode has in store: 

Hagwon, after-hours prep schools

Close to 75 percent of Korean students attend these schools to prepare for university entrance exams, some studying for more than 12 hours a day.

Tourists relax at historic temples 

Built in 643 C.E., Woljeongsa offers respite to visitors from the chaos of the Winter Games

Gulbi -- Pan-fried yellow corvina

Bernie Smilovitz gets to try a pan fried fish native to the East China Sea -- view the recipe here.

 

