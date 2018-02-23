The Olympic Zone (Feb. 23, 2018) -- West Bloomfield's Kyle Mack, timing the events, skiing tourists

Watch the Olympic Zone on Feb. 23, 2018, for the latest on the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.
Here's what this episode has in store:
West Bloomfield's Kyle Mack
Mack progresses into the snowboarding big air finals.
Winter Games timing
With gold medals on the line, 300 timekeepers work together to record the most accurate results possible.
Skiing in PyeongChang
Jonny Moseley won a gold medal 20 years ago during the Winter Games in Nagano, but now he's joining tourists skiing at Yongpyong Resort.
