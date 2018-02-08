TV schedule changes due to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games

The 2018 Winter Games are here! In order to make room in the schedule for the Olympics, the following shows will have their times shifted.

Programming Changes during 2018 Olympics

Ellen

Airs at 2 pm on Local 4



Shows moved to ThisTV:

Rachael Ray

Feb. 12 (6 pm)

Feb. 13 (Next day @ 2 pm)

Feb 14, 15, 16, 19 (6 pm)

Feb 20 (Next day @ 2 pm)

Feb 21, 22, 23 (6 pm)



Inside Edition

Feb 12 (7 pm)

Feb 13 (Next day @ 3:30 pm)

Feb 14, 15, 16, 19 (7 pm)

Feb 20 (Next day @ 3 pm)

Feb 21, 22, 23 (7 pm)



Wheel of Fortune

Feb 8 (6 pm)

Feb 12 (7:30 pm)

Feb 13 (Next day @ 3:30 pm)

Feb 14, 15, 16, 19 (7:30 pm)

Feb 20 (Next day @ 3:30 pm)

Feb 21, 22, 23 (7:30 pm)

