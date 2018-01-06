U.S. Figure Skating announces ladies nominations for 2018 Olympic team

SAN JOSE, Calif. - U.S. Figure Skating announced Saturday the women figure skaters who will compete at the Olympic Winter Games as part of the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team.

Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen were chosen for the team.

Bradie Tennell is the 2018 U.S. champion. She won the U.S. junior title in 2015 and the bronze medal at Bridgestone Skate America earlier this season. Her short program score of 73.79 at the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships marked a new U.S. record.

Mirai Nagasu is the 2018 U.S. silver medalist. She won the U.S. ladies title in 2008 and placed fourth at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, British Columbia. She is the second American woman in history to land a triple axel in international competition.

Karen Chen is the 2018 U.S. bronze medalist. She won the U.S. ladies title in 2017, and is the 2015 U.S. bronze medalist. Her fourth-place performance at the 2017 World Figure Skating Championships secured three ladies spots for the United States at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.

Ashley Wagner, Mariah Bell and and Angela Wang are the team alternates.

Each team in the event will have one lady, one man, one pairs team and one ice dance team to be selected from athletes who have qualified.

Each team will be allowed to make up to two exchanges after the short program/dance. Selected athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team will compete in their respective disciplines in the team event.

The team event will consist of the 10 best national teams from NOCs/ISU members. The five teams with the highest number of points after the short program/dance will qualify for the free skate/dance. In the team event, athletes will receive points based on their finishes in each segment of competition.

U.S. Figure Skating confirmed that each member of the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team is eligible to compete in the Olympic team event. U.S. Figure Skating will work with athletes and coaches to determine if the athlete will participate in the event.

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games are Feb. 9-25, in PyeongChang, South Korea.

