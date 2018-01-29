US Olympic team in PyeongChang is nation's largest ever

The U.S. Olympic team competing at PyeongChang this year will be the largest ever in the country's history.

That's according to NBC Olympics, which said the team will have 242 athletes competing in South Korea.

The United States already holds the record for the most athletes competing in the Olympics after 222 Americans competed at the Sochi games in 2014. The U.S. actually sent 230 athletes to Sochi but eight of them did not compete.

The state of Michigan will be represented by 12 athletes including:

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani -- Event: Ice Dance

Madison Chock and Evan Bates -- Event: Ice Dance

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue -- Event: Ice Dance

Jessica Kooreman -- Event: Short Track Speed Skating -- 1,000m race and 1,500 meter race

Megan Keller -- Event: Defender for Women's Ice Hockey

James Wisniewski -- Event: Defender for Men's Hockey

Chad Billins -- Event: Defender for Men's Hockey Team

Jim Slater -- Event: Forward for Men's Hockey Team

Kyle Mack -- Event: Snowboarding Slopestyle and Big Air

