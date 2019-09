Pac-12 acknowledges officiating error in Arizona State's win over Michigan State

EAST LANSING, MI - SEPTEMBER 14: Merlin Robertson #8 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates after a missed field goal by the Michigan State Spartans as time expired in the game at Spartan Stadium on September 14, 2019 in East Lansing,…

The Pac-12 Conference acknowledged an officiating error on the last play of Arizona State's 10-7 victory at Michigan State on Saturday.

The conference said Sunday night that the Sun Devils should have been called for leaping on Michigan State's missed field goal attempt as time expired.

"An Arizona State defensive player took a running start and leapt over the kicking team's line in an attempt to block the kick," the Pac-12 said in a statement. "In the process, he leapt into the frame of the body of an opponent. The penalty would have been 15 yards from the previous spot and an automatic first down. In this case, it would have been administered as half the distance to the goal and Michigan State would have been provided one untimed down."

Michigan State had a tying field goal in the final seconds negated for having too many men on the field, setting up the second attempt that Matt Coghlin hooked well left.

Turns out Michigan State should've had a 3rd try at the game-tying field goal.@DeanBlandino explains ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0G7x9vEqoN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.