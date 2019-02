Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a catch against the New England Patriots in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Make it six Super Bowl titles for the New England Patriots.

In the lowest scoring game in Super Bowl history, New England tied the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl titles in NFL history with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel scored the game’s only touchdown with 7:00 remaining on a 2-yard touchdown run to break a 3-3 tie.



