Penguins rout Flyers, 7-0, chase Elliott; is this Petr Mrazek's big opportunity?

Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers bumps gloves with Petr Mrazek #34 as he skates off the ice after being pulled in the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 11, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (Photo by…

The Detroit Red Wings traded goalie Petr Mrazek in February to the Philadelphia Flyers for two conditional picks.

TSN's Bob McKenzie summed up the conditions as follows:

DET guaranteed no less than a 4th round for Mrazek. If PHI makes playoffs and Mrazek wins 5 games for PHI in reg season, 4th becomes a 3rd. If PHI advances to CF, and Mrazek wins six playoff games, the 3rd becomes a 2nd. If PHI re-signs him next season, DET gets PHI 3rd in 19. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 20, 2018

That means the Red Wings should be pulling for the Flyers and Mrazek to do well in these Stanley Cup playoffs. Wednesday night was not a good start for the Flyers against their rival the Pittsburgh Penguins. They were routed, 7-0.

However, there could be a nice outcome here for Mrazek and the Red Wings: Brian Elliott was pulled after the 5th goal, turning the net over to Mrazek. After Elliott's poor start, could this mean coach Dave Hakstol will turn to Mrazek in Game 2?

If so, it would be a massive opportunity for Mrazek. He appeared in 10 playoff games during his time with the Red Wings. He went 4-6 with a 1.36 GAA and .945 save percentage. Aside from the record, those are impressive playoff numbers.

It's time for Mrazek to shine.

