PGA Tour to bring tournament to Detroit Golf Club in June 2019

DETROIT - PGA Tour officials announced a new professional golf tournament is coming to Detroit in 2019.

PGA confirmed the place and time of the new Detroit tournament on Tuesday morning with the release of their 2018-2019 schedule.

As expected, the "Rocket Mortgage Classic" will be played at the Detroit Golf Club on June 24 through June 30, 2019. Here's the full PGA schedule.

"Professional golf belongs in Detroit," Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said. "The Motor City, and the entire state of Michigan, have long served as a premier golf destination with some of the best courses in the country. We will be working with the PGA Tour to make the Detroit stop one of the most exciting and engaging events on the professional golf calendar."

The club's membership recently voted to allow its board of directors to explore bringing the PGA Tour to its historic Donald Ross-designed golf course.

As part of the agreement, Quicken Loans will remain the title sponsor of the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac in the Washington, D.C., area in 2018.

The PGA Tour held annual tournaments in Detroit for 45 years between 1958 and 2009. An economic downturn led to sponsor Buick's withdrawal.

"It’s a market we always wanted to go back to, and we’re thrilled that we will now have that chance,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said.

