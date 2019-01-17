Sports

Pistons coach Casey not impressed by Andre Drummond's point guard skills

By Associated Press

DETROIT - Andre Drummond’s bad habits bother Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey.

Luckily for Casey and the Pistons, Drummond’s good moments can win basketball games.

Drummond put up his version of a triple-double on Wednesday and the Pistons notched a crucial 120-115 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic.

Drummond had 14 points, 11 offensive rebounds and 11 defensive rebounds to record his 11th career “Moses Malone triple-double.” Only Malone (24) and Dennis Rodman (17) have recorded more since the ABA-NBA merger.

“Andre’s the best rebounder in the league — it isn’t even close — and that’s a huge asset,” Casey said.

Drummond, though, doesn’t impress his coach as a point guard, especially when he tries to go coast-to-coast after a rebound.

“Andre and I are going to have a heart-to-heart talk about his sashays down the court,” he said. “Those aren’t winning plays, because teams aren’t going to let a center dribble down the floor and score. It might happen once a month.”

Drummond finished with 11 of the game’s 22 rebounds. Detroit ended up with a 14-8 edge on the boards.

