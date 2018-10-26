Pistons hosting career fair for military members & veterans

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons are looking to honor our troops and help them find a career.

On Monday, November 5th, the Pistons are hosting a "Hoops for Troops Military & Veteran Career Fair."

The fair includes tabling to discuss potential employment opportunities and lower-level tickets for the Pistons Hoops for Troops game.

Military personnel must register at pistons.com/militarycareerfairattendees

Press Release:

All military personnel and spouses that participate will receive entry to the Military & Veteran Career Fair, Battle of the Branches Tournament and Veterans Day game when the Pistons take on the Miami Heat on November 5 at 7PM.

