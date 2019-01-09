Pistons kick off West Coast trip as playoff hopes dim

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 12: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on December 12, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons are heading out west and they desperately need to win a few games.

Starting Wednesday night, the Pistons will play four road games in the next six days.

Jan. 9 @ Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. (LeBron not playing)

Jan. 10 @ Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m.

Jan. 12 @ Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 14 @ Utah Jazz at 9 p.m.

The Pistons have some winnable games in their future and would be smart to get the job done in those games. The team is 3-7 in their last 10 games, falling out of the final playoff spot in the East, for the time being.

The Pistons were hovering around the No. 5 seed for several weeks before a dismal 20-game stretch knocked them under .500 and out of the top eight.

The Pistons will likely battle with Miami, Brooklyn, Charlotte and Orlando for the final three playoff spots in the East. Only one game separates the Pistons and the current No. 8 seeded Hornets.

After the West Coast trip, the Pistons return home to play the Heat and Kings, followed by games against Washington, New Orleans and Dallas.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.