Pistons return for final playoff push: Here's where things stand

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 11: Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons takes a second half shot over Bobby Portis #5 of the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena on February 11, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 121-112.…

The Detroit Pistons will be back in action Friday night after the all-star break with sights set on the playoffs.

The team made three additions before the trade deadline earlier this month with the intention to make a playoff run.

Here's where things stand for the Pistons:

With 26 games left in the regular season, the Pistons are currently in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference. If the playoffs started today, they'd face the Bucks in the first round.

But it won't be easy to hold onto that spot. The Hornets, Magic and Heat are all within a game of the Pistons, with a log jam for the final three spots. Take a look below:

Remaining schedule

According to Tankathon, the Pistons have the 8th easiest remaining schedule for any NBA team, and the easiest schedule of the teams competing for the final playoff spots in the East.

They will see Toronto twice, Denver and Golden State once more and a couple of match-ups with the Pacers, who could see a bit of a decline without Victor Oladipo.

As always, getting out to a good start after the all-star break usually tells the story for the rest of the season. Here's a look at the next five games for Detroit:

Feb. 22 @ Atlanta

Feb. 23 @ Miami

Feb. 25 vs. Pacers

Feb. 27 @ Spurs

March 2 @ Cleveland

So, Detroit will have a good opportunity to win a few games out of the break. It'll be a race to the finish line.

