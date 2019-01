CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 12: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons talks to head coach Dwane Casey during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 12, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter…

WASHINGTON - The Detroit Pistons will take on the Washington Wizards on MLK Day in D.C.

The game starts at 2 p.m. EST. The Pistons will be without Andre Drummond and Ish Smith. Former Spartans star Kalin Lucas is active for Detroit.

Follow live Pistons vs. Wizards updates below:

