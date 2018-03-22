Players to watch, schedule for prep state basketball semifinals/finals

DETROIT - Here are five players to watch for the Michigan High School Athletic Association's state boys basketball semifinals/finals Thursday through Saturday at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center.

Scroll down for a schedule of games.

Foster Loyer, Clarkston - A senior point guard who was just named this year’s winner of the Mr. Basketball award, Loyer will leave having been a first team all-state player for all four years of his high school career. Signed with Michigan State, Loyer helped Clarkston win its first state championship last year and is the big reason the Wolves are favored to repeat in Class A. He is averaging over 26 points a game this year and is just the second player in state history to make over 600 career free throws.

Marcus Bingham, Grand Rapids Catholic Central - A late bloomer, a growth spurt the last two years morphed Bingham into a 6-foot-11 monster with guard skills. He can shoot from the outside, dribble and pass better than any big man in the state. Signed with Michigan State, he is averaging over 18 points and 11 rebounds a game this year.

Romeo Weems, New Haven - One of the top juniors in the country, Weems is a highly sought after recruit who among his dozens of college scholarship offers is Michigan and Michigan State. He is a versatile and athletic 6-foot-6 player who in high school can play every position on the floor, but will play on the wing in college. Weems helped New Haven win its first state championship last year and has led it to an unbeaten record this year, but a titanic challenge in the form of Marcus Bingham and Grand Rapids Catholic Central awaits in the semifinals.

Taylor Currie, Clarkston - A 6-foot-9 center who has improved immensely, Currie can score both from the perimeter and inside. He originally committed to Michigan last summer, but then de-committed and ultimately signed with Wisconsin. In the state championship game last year, he had 16 points and 10 rebounds going up against now Michigan State freshman Xavier Tillman.

Pierre Mitchell, Detroit Edison Public School Academy - Back in December, Mitchell temporarily quit the basketball team at DEPSA. But he shortly came back, and is sure glad he did now. A 5-11, 160-pound point guard who has signed with Central Michigan, Mitchell has helped lead DEPSA to a Detroit Public School League title and a state semifinal berth.

State semifinal/final schedule (all games at Michigan State’s Breslin Center)

Thursday’s games

Class C

Detroit Edison (15-10) vs. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (22-4), noon

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (25-0) vs. Maple City Glen Lake (23-2), 2 p.m.

Class D

Dollar Bay (26-0) vs. Southfield Christian (21-4), 5:30 p.m.

Hillsdale Academy (24-2) vs. Buckley (20-5), 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Class A

Clarkston (24-1) vs. Warren De La Salle (19-7), noon

Holland West Ottawa (24-2) vs. Novi (17-8), 2 p.m.

Class B

Benton Harbor (25-1) vs. River Rouge (23-1), 5:30 p.m.

New Haven (26-0) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (23-2), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s state championship games

Class D - 10 a.m.

Class A - 12:15 p.m.

Class C - 4:30 p.m.

Class B - 6:45 p.m.

