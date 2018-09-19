Quick facts about Harri Sateri, Red Wings goalie signed in offseason

Finnish ice hockey goaltender Harri Säteri playing for Tappara Tampere against SaiPa Lappeenranta in the Finnish SM-liiga in Lappeenranta, Finland. (Credit: Tuomas Vitikainen, Wikimedia Commons)

DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings fans might get a look at Finnish goalie Harri Sateri this week as the team begins preseason play.

Sateri was acquired by Detroit in July when he decided to leave the Florida Panthers as a free agent. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings.

He's no youngster at 28 years old, but he's played in just nine NHL games during his professional career. A native of Toijala, Finland, Sateri played pro hockey in his home country for Tappara. If that team sounds familiar that's because it has been known for producing NHL players including Teppo Numminen and Ville Nieminen.

Sateri was drafted 104th overall by the San Jose Sharks in 2008. Despite playing four season's for San Jose's AHL affiliate, the Worcester Sharks, he never appeared in a game for the NHL club. He opted to sign with a KHL team where he spent three seasons before returning to North America. He signed a one-year contract with the Panthers in 2017.

Now he's with the Red Wings and is expected to play this season with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. But preseason games will give him a shot at minding net for the NHL squad.

In those nine games with the Panthers last season, Sateri posted a modest .911 save percentage. That's not as good as his KHL and AHL numbers, but it's not the worst. He has some size at 6-1, 205 pounds.

He's expected to be an option for Detroit if Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Bernier go down due to injury.

Speaking of Scandinavian goaltenders, the Red Wings drafted two of them this year: Jesper Eliasson and Victor Brattstrom, both of Sweden.

