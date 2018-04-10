Rasheed Wallace says 2004 Pistons would 'crush' today's best NBA teams

Rasheed Wallace #30 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates against the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during game three of the 2004 NBA Finals June 10, 2004 at the Palace of Auburn Hills, in Auburn Hills Michigan.

Could the 2004 Pistons beat the Golden State Warriors at their best? LeBron and the Cavs at their best?

Rasheed Wallace thinks so.

In an interview with Complex, Wallace said he thinks the 2004 Pistons team, who beat the Lakers to win the NBA title, would beat any of the NBA's best teams today.

"Oh, we would crush ‘em. We could crush it ‘cause we played defense. That’s what we hung our hat on night in and night out was defense. We not gon’ let no one come in and score 140 something points or let one individual player score 55 points. Nah, that’s not happening," Sheed told Complex.

Sheed also talked about his catch phrase, "Ball Don't Lie," and how it has stood the test of time.

"Oh yeah, I still get it. People walking down the street would just say “Ball don’t lie.” I kinda feel like Bobby McFerrin, the mastermind behind “Don’t worry, be happy.” I read in an interview somewhere that he hates that song because everybody always saying it to him. It can get a little irking sometimes if I’m in a basketball community, like going to a high school or college game. But yeah, out in public normally, nah it doesn’t."

Sheed suggested the 2004 Pistons could be the Warriors last year on ESPN's The Jump:

