Red Wings' 2018 home opener is Oct. 4 against Blue Jackets

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings first game of the 2018-19 season at Little Caesars Arena is against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 4.
The Red Wings have won five-straight home openers and are 51-31-9-0 in home openers all time, according to the team's news release Wednesday.
The Blue Jackets and Red Wings will face off at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.
The complete NHL 2018-19 regular season schedule will be revealed live on NHL Network at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 21.
