Red Wings' 2018 home opener is Oct. 4 against Blue Jackets

Andreas Athanasiou of the Detroit Red Wings attempts to skate the puck past Seth Jones of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the game on March 9, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings first game of the 2018-19 season at Little Caesars Arena is against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 4.

The Red Wings have won five-straight home openers and are 51-31-9-0 in home openers all time, according to the team's news release Wednesday.

The Blue Jackets and Red Wings will face off at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The complete NHL 2018-19 regular season schedule will be revealed live on NHL Network at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 21.

