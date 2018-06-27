Red Wings agree to terms with Tyler Bertuzzi and Martin Frk

Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings skates during the NHL game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on November 12, 2016 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-0. (Photo by Minas…

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to terms with forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Martin Frk on Monday.

Detroit re-signed Bertuzzi with a $2.8 million, two-year deal and Frk with a $1.05 million, one-year contract.

The 23-year-old Bertuzzi had 24 points in 48 games last season in Detroit. He is a nephew of former NHL player Todd Bertuzzi. The 24-year-old Frk had 25 points in 68 games with the Red Wings.

Dylan Larkin, Andreas Athanasiou and Anthony Mantha were among Detroit's unsigned, restricted free agents.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.