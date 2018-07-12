Red Wings agree with Mantha on 2-year, $6.6 million contract

Anthony Mantha of the Detroit Red Wings and Nikolay Kulemin of the New York Islanders battle for position at the Barclays Center on December 4, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Red Wings defeated the Islanders 4-3 in…

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million contract with Anthony Mantha.

The Red Wings announced the move with the restricted free agent Wednesday, keeping the 23-year-old wing after he led the team with 24 goals last season.

Mantha had 48 points in 80 games last season. He has 43 goals and 44 assists in two-plus seasons with the Red Wings. Detroit drafted him 20th overall in 2013.

The Red Wings re-signed restricted free agent Andreas Athanasiou last week with a two-year contract.

Their next task is completing negotiations with restricted free agent Dylan Larkin on a multiyear contract.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.