Red Wings: Anthony Mantha questionable for Rangers game

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings might be without forward Anthony Mantha when they host the New York Rangers on Friday at Little Caesars Arena.
GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: MSG, FSDT
Mantha, 23, leads the team with 13 goals but he has just 1 goal and 1 assist in his past 10 games.
Mantha is questionable for tonight against the Rangers. #RedWings — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 29, 2017
What's wrong with Mantha? Unclear.
The Red Wings (13-16-7), meanwhile, have won only three games since Nov. 17 for a record of 3-8-5 during that stretch.
What's wrong with the Red Wings? That's a question for another article.
Detroit is 11 points out of a playoff spot and 13 points behind the Boston Bruins for 3rd place in the Atlantic Division.
The Rangers (20-13-4) are holding one of the Eastern Conference Wild Card spots. They are 5-3-2 in their past 10 games and coming off a 1-0 win Wednesday over the Washington Capitals. Goalie Henrik Lundqvist (17 wins, .921 SV%) will get the start in Detroit after having the night off Wednesday.
