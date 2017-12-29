Red Wings: Anthony Mantha questionable for Rangers game

Anthony Mantha of the Detroit Red Wings and Nikolay Kulemin of the New York Islanders battle for position at the Barclays Center on December 4, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Red Wings defeated the Islanders 4-3 in…

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings might be without forward Anthony Mantha when they host the New York Rangers on Friday at Little Caesars Arena.

GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.

TV: MSG, FSDT

Mantha, 23, leads the team with 13 goals but he has just 1 goal and 1 assist in his past 10 games.

Mantha is questionable for tonight against the Rangers. #RedWings — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 29, 2017

What's wrong with Mantha? Unclear.

The Red Wings (13-16-7), meanwhile, have won only three games since Nov. 17 for a record of 3-8-5 during that stretch.

What's wrong with the Red Wings? That's a question for another article.

Detroit is 11 points out of a playoff spot and 13 points behind the Boston Bruins for 3rd place in the Atlantic Division.

The Rangers (20-13-4) are holding one of the Eastern Conference Wild Card spots. They are 5-3-2 in their past 10 games and coming off a 1-0 win Wednesday over the Washington Capitals. Goalie Henrik Lundqvist (17 wins, .921 SV%) will get the start in Detroit after having the night off Wednesday.

