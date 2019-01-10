Red Wings coach says D Mike Green could be in lineup Friday vs. Winnipeg

Andreas Athanasiou of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his game winning overtime goal with Mike Green to defeat the Boston Bruins 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings might have defenseman back in the lineup Friday night when they take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Green has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He hasn't played a game since Dec. 11. The Red Wings announced Thursday that coach Jeff Blashill anticipates Green will be ready to play Friday night.

The Red Wings are a better team with Green in the lineup. In 23 games played this season the 33-year-old defenseman has 3 goals, 13 assists and a +10 rating.

He missed the first part of the season due to an illness, but when he finally joined the team late October the Red Wings started wining. Overall, Detroit went 8-5 in November with Green stabilizing the blue line.

The Red Wings visit the Jets on Friday night.

Game time: 8 p.m.

