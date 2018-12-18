Red Wings face Flyers, who are completely falling apart

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena on January 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

If the Detroit Red Wings want to put an end to a losing streak that's reached three games, Tuesday night's matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers should be the perfect opportunity.

Game time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. TV: FSDT, NSPA

The Flyers are what you might refer to as a "dumpster fire." General manager Ron Hextall was terminated at the end of November after the team lost five of six games, and now coach Dave Hakstol has been shown the door amid a four-game losing streak.

Hakstol was fired after Saturday's 5-1 loss in Vancouver, leaving the team to one of his assistants, Scott Gordon. Gordon will act as interim coach until new GM Chuck Fletcher makes another head coaching hire.

With starting goalie Brian Elliott and his backup Anthony Stolarz both out due to injury, and a list of players not producing at levels one may have expected before this season got underway, this is rock bottom for the Flyers. In fact, they sit alone at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 12-15-4 record. Despite all of that, captain Claude Giroux still has 39 points through 31 games played -- somehow.

Goalie Carter Hart, 20, might get the nod on Tuesday night for the Flyers. Hart has played 17 games with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season. This would be his NHL debut.

Red Wings not trending much better

The Red Wings (14-15-5), meanwhile, are not doing too much better in the standings after dropping three straight and six of eight. Detroit is looking like a team ripe for selling ahead of the trade deadline, specifically goalie Jimmy Howard and forward Gustav Nyquist.

Nyquist has 9 goals and 21 assists for 30 points in 34 games this season. It's a contract year for the 29-year-old forward, who could help the Red Wings fetch a couple picks ahead of the trade deadline.

Howard is 10-7-4 with a .922 save percentage. He's also in a contract year, and the team reportedly is not willing to trade him for anything less than a first-round pick.

With injuries to top defenseman Mike Green and forward Anthony Mantha, the Red Wings are not trending in the right direction. It looked like they had a shot at one of the Wild Card playoff spots, but now they're 6 points back as the new year approaches. They'll need to string together some wins while battling through key injuries if they want to make a postseason push starting in January, otherwise they're definitely a candidate for selling.

