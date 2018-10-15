Red Wings face Tatar, Canadiens as they seek first win of season

Tomas Tatar of the Montreal Canadiens skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 3, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings are still searching for their first W of this season.

Saturday's 8-2 blowout loss to the Boston Bruins looked a lot like rock bottom, but it's very early in the season for this young Detroit squad. They have time to sort some things out and try to put together a 60-minute performance.

RED WINGS RECORD: 0-3-2

They'll have another chance Monday night as they visit the Montreal Canadiens.

GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. TV: Fox Sports Detroit

Familiar faces

The Canadiens include a couple familiar faces this season such as former Red Wings Tomas Tatar and Xavier Ouellet.

Tatar, who was traded to Vegas for draft picks this past season, signed with the Canadiens in the offseason. He has 2 goals and 2 assists over four games this season as he slots in on Montreal's top line with Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher.

Ouellet has been paired up with veteran Jordie Been and averaging about 16 minutes a game.

CANADIENS RECORD: 2-1-1

The Canadiens are definitely a bit of a wild card right now. They have Carey Price in goal, giving them a chance each game. Price, however, has been out of the lineup with flu-like symptoms. Antti Niemi likely gets the start Monday night against the Wings, who will want to capitalize on this Price-less opportunity -- sorry, I had to.

The rest of the team is a mix of young and old, a little like the Red Wings. They're not necessarily a team with an identity, especially after they shipped away their captain Max Pacioretty to Vegas for Tatar.

Montreal did add some depth down the middle by acquiring center Max Domi. They're also hoping rookie defenseman Victor Mete can help bolster the defense sooner than later as newly-appointed captain Shea Weber remains out of the lineup due to injury.

Upcoming Red Wings schedule:

7:30 p.m. Thursday @ Tampa Bay

7 p.m. Saturday @ Florida

Red Wings trivia:

Who are the four goalies to play in at least 10 seasons with the Red Wings? Answer will be in the next Red Wings newsletter.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

This hockey newsletter is authored by Dave Bartkowiak Jr. He can be contacted at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com or on Twitter @DaveBartko.

