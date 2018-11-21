Red Wings face tough test in next 4 games against top Eastern Conference teams

Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres during the game against the Calgary Flames at the KeyBank Center on October 30, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings are 8-2-0 in their past 10 games.

They've successfully executed a dramatic turnaround from their dismal start to the season, bringing their overall record to 9-9-2 (20 points) through 20 games. The Red Wings -- believe it or not -- are now within reach of a playoff spot.

But even if they do move into the playoff picture, it will be a difficult task to hold onto that position while playing in the Atlantic Division, the NHL's toughest. The Red Wings still sit in 7th place in the Atlantic, ahead of only the Florida Panthers (8-7-3, 19 points). The next four games collectively offer coach Jeff Blashill's squad a solid opportunity to prove they are a real threat.

Schedule:

vs. Boston Bruins -- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Detroit

vs. Washington Capitals -- 4 p.m. Friday in Washington D.C.

vs. Buffalo Sabres -- 7 p.m. Saturday in Detroit

vs. Columbus Blue Jackets -- 7:30 p.m. Monday in Detroit

Here's quick look at the Eastern Conference standings:

Metro Record Points Last 10 games Blue Jackets 12-7-2 26 6-2-2 Rangers 11-8-2 24 8-1-1 Washington 10-7-3 23 5-4-1 Atlantic Maple Leafs 15-6-0 30 7-3-0 Lightning 14-6-1 29 6-4-0 Sabres 13-6-2 28 7-2-1 Wild Card Canadiens 11-6-4 26 5-3-2 Bruins 11-6-3 25 5-4-1 Islanders 10-7-2 22 6-3-1 Hurricanes 9-8-3 21 3-5-2 Senators 9-9-3 21 5-4-1 Flyers 9-9-2 20 5-3-2 Red Wings 9-9-2 20 8-2-0 Panthers 8-7-3 19 6-4-0 Devils 8-9-2 18 3-6-1 Penguins 7-8-4 18 1-7-2

The Red Wings have looked impressive at times over the past few weeks. They've been scoring timely goals in come-from-behind victories, holding onto leads late in games and getting superb goaltending from both Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Bernier. Now it's time for them to try to do the same against some of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, where points are becoming more precious than ever.

The top-line matchups will be much tougher in these games for Dylan Larkin and his young forward teammates.

Bruins are 15-2-1 against Red Wings since 2014

The Boston Bruins are 15-2-1 against the Red Wings since October 2014. Detroit managed a shootout win over Boston on Jan. 18, 2017, nearly two years ago. These division rivals will meet four times this season and the Bruins will remain a measuring stick for the Red Wings.

If they want a shot at a spot in the Atlantic's top three, Detroit will have to take at least two wins away from Boston this season. They've already dropped one, 8-2, on Oct. 13 in Boston, but that seems like a long time ago now.

GAME DETAILS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Detroit

Good news for Red Wings: Bruins star center Patrice Bergeron is out of the lineup with an upper body injury, dismantling what was arguably the most dangerous line in hockey with Brad Marchand and David Pastrňák. Boston's forward lines are now shaken up with David Krejci moving up to center the first line and Marchand moving to the second line wing.

The Bruins managed a 2-1 victory without Bergeron on Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes. They are just ahead of the Red Wings in the standings with an 11-6-3 record and 25 points.

Goalie Tuukka Rask is back between the pipes for Boston after taking a leave of absence for undisclosed personal reasons. He will be in net Wednesday night against the Red Wings. He is 13-5-2 in his career against Detroit with a .906 save percentage.

Capitals aren't going anywhere soon

The Washington Capitals (10-7-3, 23 points) are on a two-game winning streak and will face the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday night before hosting the Red Wings on Friday afternoon.

GAME DETAILS: 4 p.m. Friday in Washington D.C.

The Capitals celebrated a 5-4 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night after a rollercoaster game of lead exchanges. Washington actually yanked goalie Phoenix Copely after he allowed 4 goals on 22 shots, sending in Braden Holtby who had not played since Nov. 11. Holtby made 22 saves for the win. He ahd missed two games due to an upper-body injury, but he seems A-OK now.

Alexander Ovechkin scored 2 goals while Lars Eller scored the overtime winner.

Sabres look like a real winning team

Here's another divisional foe the Red Wings will have to measure up against if they want a chance at the playoffs. It's been a long time since we could call the Buffalo Sabres a good hockey team. Well, here we are. The Sabres are in 3rd place in the Atlantic Division with a 13-6-2 record (28 points).

GAME DETAILS: 7 p.m. Saturday in Detroit

Adding forward Jeff Skinner in an offseason trade has proven to be a superb move for Sabres GM Jason Botterill. Skinner leads the team with 14 goals. Moreover, goalie Carter Hutton was added in free agency and given the starting job in Buffalo, and he has helped this team flourish with 9 wins so far.

Jack Eichel still leads the team with 24 points, but now he's getting the help he's so desperately needed in players such as Skinner, former Pittsburgh Penguin Conor Sheary and veteran forward Jason Pominville, who has 9 goals and 8 assists through 21 games.

Perhaps the most exciting player for the Sabres is none other than the 1st overall draft prize, Rasmus Dahlin. The 18-year-old defenseman has 10 points and a +4 rating through 21 games.

Blue Jackets flying high

The Red Wings topped the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3, back on Oct. 30. That's after opening the season with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Jackets. Monday's game is the third and final one of the regular season between Detroit and Columbus.

GAME DETAILS: 7:30 p.m. Monday in Detroit

The Jackets (12-7-2, 26 points) sit atop the Metropolitan Division. They lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-2, on Monday and will play the Leafs again on Friday night before heading to Pittsburgh on Saturday to face the Penguins.

Columbus is a playoff team, especially if they can get Artemi Panarin to start scoring again -- there's a chance he could be moved before the deadline. The team is led by speedy winger Cam Atkinson who has 13 goals and 22 points through 20 games played. Twenty-year-old Pierre-Luc Dubois has become a genuine first-line NHL center in just his second career professional season. He now has 19 points through 21 games.

The Jackets might be better off this season with the Penguins locking themselves in the basement, but we all know once Sidney Crosby is healthy we cannot count out Pittsburgh to make a run.

This hockey newsletter is authored by Dave Bartkowiak Jr. He can be contacted at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com or on Twitter @DaveBartko.

Detroit Red Wings all-time goals, assists, points leaders

I'm tacking this on as a little bonus edition to this week's newsletter for no reason other than it's fun to reference from time to time:

Goals Assists Points Gordie Howe 786 Steve Yzerman 1,063 Gordie Howe 1,809 Steve Yzerman 692 Gordie Howe 1,023 Steve Yzerman 1,755 Alex Delvecchio 456 Nicklas Lidstrom 878 Alex Delvecchio 1,281 Sergei Fedorov 400 Alex Delvecchio 825 Nicklas Lidstrom 1,142 Henrik Zetterberg 337 Henrik Zetterberg 623 Henrik Zetterberg 960 Ted Lindsay 335 Pavel Datsyuk 604 Sergei Fedorov 954 Norm Ullman 324 Sergei Fedorov 554 Pavel Datsyuk 918 Pavel Datsyuk 314 Norm Ullman 434 Norm Ullman 758 Brendan Shanahan 309 Ted Lindsay 393 Ted Lindsay 728 John Ogrodnick 265 Reed Larson 382 Brendan Shanahan 633

