Red Wings GM: Dylan Larkin has strained neck, could play next week

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his shootout goal with teammates while playing the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena on November 06, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin has a strained neck but could return to the team's lineup as soon as Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens, said General Manager Ken Holland.

Larkin missed Thursday night's game against the Rangers after coach Jeff Blashill said the 22-year-old forward has been battling a "lingering" back issue and had to undergo a MRI on Thursday morning. Apparently it's a neck injury he's dealing with.

Larkin likely will miss two games this weekend:

March 9, 2019 @ Tampa Bay (7 p.m.) March 10, 2019 @ Florida (5 p.m.)

He has a team-high 62 points (27 goals, 35 assists) in 65 games played this season. He missed one game in February due to a strained oblique. Otherwise, he is Detroit's most consistent player on a game-by-game basis.

Green out for season

Meanwhile, the Red Wings also announced Thursday veteran defenseman Mike Green will miss the remainder of the season with a virus. Green missed the beginning of the season with a virus, too. He missed another significant chunk of time in December and January due to a lower body injury.

"Coach Blashill has been informed there is no long term concern for Green. Just needs proper rest," the Red Wings tweeted on Thursday.

Green, 33, has been limited to just 43 games this season. This is after he signed a two-year contract with Detroit this past offseason. This is his fourth season with the team.

Here's what's left on the Red Wings schedule:

March 9, 2019 @ Tampa Bay (7 p.m.) March 10, 2019 @ Florida (5 p.m.) March 12, 2019 @ Montreal (7:30 p.m.) March 14, 2019 vs. Tampa Bay (7:30 p.m.) March 16, 2019 vs. New York Islanders (1 p.m.) March 19, 2019 @ New York Rangers (7 p.m.) March 21, 2019 @ St. Louis (8 p.m.) March 23, 2019 @ Vegas (10 p.m.) March 25, 2019 @ San Jose (10:30 p.m.) March 28, 2019 @ Buffalo (7 p.m.) March 29, 2019 vs. New Jersey (7:30 p.m.) March 31, 2019 vs. Boston (7:30 p.m.) April 2, 2019 vs. Pittsburgh (7:30 p.m.) April 4, 2019 @ Pittsburgh (7 p.m.) April 6, 2019 vs. Buffalo (7 p.m.)

