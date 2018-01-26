Red Wings head into All-Star break 11 points out of playoffs

Mike Green of the Detroit Red Wings tries to control the puck in front of Brandon Saad of the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at Little Caesars Arena on January 25, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Chicago won the game 5-1. (Photo by…

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings likely will be big time sellers at the NHL trade deadline this season as they head into the All-Star break 11 points out of a playoff spot.

The Red Wings have shown brief stints of better play as of late, going 4-5-1 in their past 10 games, but their lack of offense and poor defensive play continues to bleed through. Such was on display Thursday night as they allowed the Chicago Blackhawks to jump to a 3-0 lead early in the 1st period on their way to a 5-1 win in Detroit.

The Red Wings are left with a very long shot for a postseason appearance while the contenders scan the Detroit roster for possible upgrades.

Mike Green could be first to go

The trade deadline spotlight in Detroit perhaps shines brightest on defenseman Mike Green, the only Red Wings player to be invited to the All-Star game. The 32-year-old veteran blue-liner leads all Red Wings defenseman with 26 points. His offensive game and righthanded stick offer high value to teams looking to make a deep run in the playoffs. He can help run a power play and rush the puck through the neutral zone.

The Red Wings signed Green to a three-year contract during the 2015 offseason. He could be the extra push a contending teams needs on the back end.

Will the Red Wings deal away a goalie?

Another trade deadline spotlight is on Red Wings goalies Jimmy Howard and Petr Mrazek. Will Detroit trade one of them away? If so, which one?

Howard, 33, is in the 4th year of a six-year contract with Detroit. For playing on a team that hasn't offered much goal support, he was having a decent season.

Mrazek, on the other hand, coughed up the starting position as he has failed to fulfill expectations. His tenure with Detroit started strong as it appeared he had the starting job wrapped up in 2015-2016. He had 27 wins and a .921 SV% that season.

But Mrazek's lack of consistency cost him the job by 2017. He's played only 16 games this season with a 5-5-2 record, .906 SV% and 3.01 GAA. Still, he's only 25 years old and offers a lot of upside to a team looking for a backup or future No. 1.

Red Wings have list of players who could move

That's just three of a list of players who could leave Detroit before season's end as the team has plenty of players with trade value.

And as a younger offensive corps of Red Wings -- Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha, Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Bertuzzi, Martin Frk -- starts to take shape, it may be easier for GM Ken Holland to start shipping away some of his elder statesmen.

The NHL trade deadline is Feb. 26.

