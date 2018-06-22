Red Wings hire ex-Penguins, Sabres coach Dan Bylsma as assistant

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 18: Head coach Dan Bylsma of the Buffalo Sabres watches from the bench during the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on January 18, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Sabres defeated the Coyotes 2-1.…

The Detroit Red Wings have hired Stanley Cup-winning head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres Dan Bylsma as an assistant coach.

Bylsma, a Michigan native, will join Jeff Blashill's coaching staff next season. He last coached in the NHL during the 2016-2017 season with the Buffalo Sabres.

Bylsma, 47, most recently worked as an assistant coach alongside Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill at the 2018 IIHF World Championship in Copenhagen and Herning, Denmark, helping the United States capture just its fifth medal in the tournament's history, beating Canada 4-1 to win the bronze medal.

Bylsma won the Stanley Cup as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008-2009, when his team beat the Red Wings in the Cup finals.

Bylsma has a 320-190 record as a head coach in the NHL.

"I know that Dan will make a great impact on our team, and we're excited to add him to the bench," said Blashill. "His resume speaks for itself, including the Stanley Cup championship and Jack Adams Award. I also had the unique opportunity to work with Dan at this year's World Championship, and that experience leaves no doubt that Dan will bring innovative ideas and tremendous attention to detail to our coaching staff."

