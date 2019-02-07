Red Wings host Vegas Golden Knights tonight: 4 things to know

Alex Tuch of the Vegas Golden Knights battles for the puck with Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on March 8, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings are seeking their 4th-straight victory as the Vegas Golden Knights pay a visit to Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. TV: ATRM, FSDT

Here are four things to know ahead of the game:

Dylan Larkin questionable

Dylan Larkin, who leads the Red Wings with 49 points this season, is questionable for this game. He suffered a strained oblique in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Blashill said Saturday he expected Larkin to miss 1-2 weeks.

Forward Michael Rasmussen has been recalled from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. Rasmussen, 19, has 6 goals and 7 assists in his rookie NHL campaign with the Red Wings. He was recently sent down to the AHL for conditioning. With Larkin out of the lineup, Rasmussen gets another chance to prove himself at the NHL level.

Red Wings lines could look like this:

Forwards:

Justin Abdelkader Andreas Athanasiou Gustav Nyquist Thomas Vanek Frans Nielsen Anthony Mantha Darren Helm Luke Glendening Michael Rasmussen Christoffer Ehn Jacob De La Rose Martin Frk

Defense:

Niklas Kronwall Mike Green Dan DeKeyser Nick Jensen Jonathan Ericsson Dennis Cholowski

Goalie Jimmy Howard likely will be in the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury down at the other end for Vegas.

Howard is 4-1 in his past four starts.

Vegas not great on the road

The Knights are 16-6-3 at home, but are much less impressive on the road this season with a 14-15-1 record. They are 4-6-0 in their past 10 games.

It's been kind of a rollercoaster for Vegas the past few weeks including a big 7-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins and a tough 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers -- another bad road game.

Teams split last season

In their inaugural two-game seasons series this last year, the Red Wings won in Vegas, 6-3, and the Knights won, 4-0, in Detroit.

Here's what's up next for the Red Wings:

Feb. 9, 2019 @ Buffalo (1 p.m.) Feb. 10, 2019 @ Chicago (3 p.m.) Feb. 12, 2019 @ Nashville (8 p.m.) Feb. 14, 2019 vs. Ottawa (7:30 p.m.) Feb. 16, 2019 @ Philadelphia (1 p.m.) Feb. 17, 2019 vs. Philadelphia (6 p.m.)

