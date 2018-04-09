Red Wings' Ken Daniels talks about drug scam that led to son's 2016 overdose death

Longtime Detroit Red Wings play-by-play announcer Ken Daniels lost his son in 2016 to a drug overdose.

ESPN talked to Daniels in a "E:60" feature story on Sunday night, where he revealed the drug scam that targeted his son and ultimately led to his death.

Jamie Daniels, the 23-year-old son of Ken Daniels, died of an overdose of heroin that had been laced with fentanyl, according to an autopsy report and death certificate.

Daniels said his son was caught in an insurance scam called "The Florida Shuffle," while undergoing rehabilitation in South Florida

"It's one thing to have an addiction and not being able to overcome it because the addiction overtakes you ... but then when bad people get involved and they contribute to it, it makes you sick," Ken told ESPN.

