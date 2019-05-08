Red Wings, Maple Leafs honoring Red Kelly with public memorial in Toronto

Red Kelly talks to his wife Andra during a ceremony to retire his No. 4 prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena on February 01, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs are hosting a public memorial Friday to honor Red Kelly.

Kelly died May 2 at age 91. The Hall of Famer played for both Detroit and Toronto between 1947 and 1967. The public memorial will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday by his statue on Legends Row outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Red Wings & Maple Leafs will host a public memorial for Red Kelly on Friday, May 10 in Toronto. Fans will have an opportunity to pay their respects to Red by his statue on Legends Row outside Scotiabank Arena from 10am-6pm and sign a book of condolences for the Kelly family. pic.twitter.com/5LCSxtGEAn — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 8, 2019

Join us to honour Leafs legend Red Kelly.



Fans are invited to Legends Row this Friday from 10:00-6:00 to honour Red, reflect on a collection of Maple Leafs and Red Wings photos & memorabilia and sign a condolences book for the Kelly family. pic.twitter.com/ZdV5OcqlPA — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 8, 2019

Kelly was a major part of four Stanley Cup championships with Detroit -- 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955. Then he helped the Leafs win the Stanley Cup four times -- 1962, 1963, 1964, 1967. He is the only player to win the Cup eight times without playing for the Montreal Canadiens.

Overall, Kelly amassed 823 points in 1,316 NHL games played. Perhaps even more impressive were his playoff numbers -- 92 points in 164 games.

The Red Wings retired Kelly's No. 4 earlier this year during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is the 8th official jersey number to be retired by the Red Wings.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.