Red Wings notes: Detroit is 2-0 with 6 preseason games remaining

Thomas Vanek of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates a first period goal with teammates while playing the Chicago Blackhawks during a pre season game at Little Caesars Arena on September 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory…

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings are 2-0 in preseason play.

That's thanks to an array of players young and old. Coach Jeff Blashill's lineups have been starkly different in back-to-back games.

On Wednesday the Red Wings won in overtime, 3-2, over the Pittsburgh Penguins. They were led by Dylan Larkin and a list of young prospects vying for a spot on the NHL club, including Michael Rasmussen who scored the winner. Defenseman Dennis Cholowski had a strong game for Detroit with 2 assists.

On Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, Blashill switched out everyone -- except defenseman Joe Hicketts -- and found offense from more familiar names like Thomas Vanek, Gustav Nyquist and Andreas Athanasiou. Evgeny Svechnikov, who could very well be in the Detroit lineup this season, put the Red Wings ahead, 3-2, late in the 3rd period on a nifty feed by Givani Smith. Nyquist put the game away with an empty net goal.

Filip Zadina, Detroit's highly-touted 6th overall draft pick this year, was rather quiet on Thursday. Blashill surely will want more looks at him before the preseason is finished.

Sulak impresses

Defenseman Libor Sulak caught everyone's attention against the Blackhawks as he showed off his speed, size and knack for jumping up into the offensive zone. He even roughed up Patrick Kane on the play that led to Svechnikov's goal.

Sulak is an undrafted native of Czech Republic who played two games in Grand Rapids this past season. He could be an option on defense for Blashill, or at least a nice depth player for the organization this season.

Bruins, Penguins this weekend

This weekend, Detroit will host the Boston Bruins on Saturday night, then head to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Sunday afternoon.

Here's the rest of the preseason schedule:

Sept. 22 -- 7 p.m. against the Boston Bruins in Detroit

Sept. 23 -- 3 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh

Sept. 25 -- 8:30 p.m. against Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago

Sept. 26 -- 7 p.m. against Boston Bruins in Boston

Sept. 28 -- 7:30 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto

Sept. 29 -- 7 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Detroit

RELATED: Here is the 2018-19 Detroit Red Wings TV schedule

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.