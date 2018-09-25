Red Wings notes: Veleno sent to juniors, Mike Green better, 4 preseason games remain

For what it's worth, the Detroit Red Wings are 4-0 in preseason play.

They have two wins over the Pittsburgh Penguins, a win over the Boston Bruins and another over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Again, for what it's worth.

Here's what remains on the preseason schedule for Detroit:

Sept. 25 -- 8:30 p.m. against Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago

Sept. 26 -- 7 p.m. against Boston Bruins in Boston

Sept. 28 -- 7:30 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto

Sept. 29 -- 7 p.m. against Toronto Maple Leafs in Detroit

Veleno sent back to juniors

The Red Wings brought up an army of young forwards during this camp and preseason. The team only has one or two spots open up front, so it's no surprise some of the less experienced players will be either sent back to their junior teams or to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Management decided this week to send 18-year-old center Joe Veleno, who fell to Detroit at 30th overall in this year's draft, back to the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. That's where Veleno played 33 games this past season.

Mike Green is OK?

Veteran defenseman Mike Green, who just resigned with the Red Wings and apparently got sick with an infection after undergoing surgery for a neck injury, is doing better. That's according to Helene St. James, who reports General Manager Ken Holland said Green "is on the backside,” of the infection.

The fear was Green would miss a significant portion of the front side of the season. We will see if he is ready to go in the next week or so.

Dennis Cholowski makes case for staying up

Defenseman Dennis Cholowski is making a real case for himself to be kept up with the NHL squad this season. The 20-year-old has a goal and two assists in three preseason games. He's looking strong and confident heading into this season.

Cholowski was drafted 20th overall by the Red Wings in 2016. He played one game with the Griffins in 2016-17 and another playoff game with them this past spring. That's his only professional experience. He can't go back to juniors this season and with Green's availability uncertain, Cholowski could be in a Red Wings uniform when the team starts the season on Thursday, Oct. 4 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

But even if he's up with the Red Wings to start to the season, he's likely got a full season of AHL play ahead of him.

Around the league

Hockey trivia

On March 8, 1945, Syd Howe of the Detroit Red Wings earned an assist to become the NHL's all-time leader in points with 516 in a 7-3 victory against the New York Rangers at Olympia Stadium. Of course, the league's all-time points leader right now is Wayne Douglas Gretzky with 2,857.

