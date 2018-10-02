Red Wings put defenseman Mike Green on injured reserve

Mike Green of the Detroit Red Wings tries to control the puck in front of Brandon Saad of the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at Little Caesars Arena on January 25, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Chicago won the game 5-1. (Photo by…

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings have put defenseman Mike Green on injured reserve.

Green has been dealing with a virus.

The Red Wings also announced Monday that they assigned left wing Matt Puempel and defenseman Dylan McIlrath to Grand Rapids of the AHL, and assigned right wing Lane Zablocki to Kelowna of the WHL. Detroit also put right wing Evgeny Svechnikov and defenseman Brian Lashoff on non-roster injured reserve.

The Red Wings open the season Thursday night against Columbus.

