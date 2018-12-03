Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi to have hearing for punching Avalanche player from bench

Tyler Bertuzzi skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Nov. 17, 2018, in Newark, New Jersey. The Red Wings defeated the Devils 3-2 in overtime. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi will have a hearing Monday for punching an opposing player from the bench, the NHL announced.

Bertuzzi punched Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert during Sunday night's game.

He will have a hearing Monday for the roughing/unsportsmanlike conduct, the NHL announced.

In 27 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored nine goals and added seven assists. He has a +/- of two. He took one shot Sunday, but didn't record any goals or assists.

The Red Wings are 12-12-3 this season and currently sit in a tie with Ottawa in the Atlantic Division with 27 points. Their 2-0 loss to Colorado ended a two-game winning streak.

