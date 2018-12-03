Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi to have hearing for punching Avalanche player from bench

DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi will have a hearing Monday for punching an opposing player from the bench, the NHL announced.
Bertuzzi punched Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert during Sunday night's game.
He will have a hearing Monday for the roughing/unsportsmanlike conduct, the NHL announced.
In 27 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored nine goals and added seven assists. He has a +/- of two. He took one shot Sunday, but didn't record any goals or assists.
The Red Wings are 12-12-3 this season and currently sit in a tie with Ottawa in the Atlantic Division with 27 points. Their 2-0 loss to Colorado ended a two-game winning streak.
