Red Wings vs. Capitals: Game time, preview, live score updates

Michal Kempny #6 of the Washington Capitals and Andreas Athanasiou #72 of the Detroit Red Wings go after the puck during the first period at Capital One Arena on November 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings are seeking another win against a top Eastern Conference team when the Washington Capitals visit on Tuesday night.

GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. TV: NBCS

This is the second game in as many days for the Red Wings. They beat the Los Angeles Kings at home on Monday, 3-1. Their record has improved to 14-13-4, putting them a few points out of a playoff spot.

The Capitals, meanwhile, are in 1st place in the Metropolitan Division with a 17-9-3 record. They are 8-2-0 in their past 10 games as they remain a contender for the Stanley Cup. Back-to-back championships will be a real challenge as the Eastern Conference has a handful of strong contenders.

This is the second of three meetings between Detroit and Washington this season. The Capitals won the first meeting, 3-1, on Nov. 23 in Washington. The teams will meet again on Jan. 6 in Detroit.

