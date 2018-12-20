Red Wings vs. Hurricanes: 4 things to know

Valentin Zykov of the Carolina Hurricanes watches the puck get past Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings on a shot from Justin Faulk during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Game time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. TV: FSDT, FSCR

Here are four things to know before the game:

1. Jimmy Howard will sit on the bench

Jonathan Bernier will make a second consecutive start in the crease for the Red Wings after Jimmy Howard got injured during warmups in Philadelphia. Bernier made 30 saves against the Flyers on Tuesday, but that was not enough as the Red Wings lost, 3-2.

Howard injured his back right before puck drop, but it doesn't sound like a very serious injury. Still, he's expected to be on the bench Thursday night. That's better than the emergency goaltender situation the Red Wings were forced into on Tuesday.

2. Jordan Staal off IR

The Hurricanes have activated forward Jordan Staal from injured reserve. He has missed the past five games with a concussion. The 30-year-old has 11 points in 27 games this season.

3. Both teams 3-5-2 in past 10 games

The Red Wings and Hurricanes have identical records in the past 10 games. In fact, their overall records are quite similar with the only difference being three more games played for Detroit -- three more losses to put them at 14-16-5 instead of 14-13-5.

Neither team is expected to make the playoffs, but there's still a chance one of them does. The outcome of Thursday night's game could help decide which has a better chance.

This is the third and final meeting between Detroit and Carolina this season, with the Hurricanes winning the first meeting, 3-1, on Oct. 22 and the Red Wings winning the second, 4-3, in a shootout.

4. Carolina doesn't score

Only two teams have scored less goals this season than the Hurricanes. The Red Wings, meanwhile, rank 19th in the league in goals scored.

The Hurricanes, however, are pretty stingy. Only three teams -- Nashville, Boston and Arizona -- have let in less goals.

The Red Wings are 26th worst in goals against.

