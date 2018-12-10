Red Wings vs. Kings: Game preview, time, live score updates

Tyler Toffoli of the Los Angeles Kings scores a third period goal between Danny DeKeyser and Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings to score a third period goal at Joe Louis Arena on December 15, 2016 in Detroit. (Photo by Gregory…

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings will host the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night in Detroit.

GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. TV: FSD Plus, NHL Network

The Red Wings (13-13-4) are coming off a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. Detroit jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st period but found penalty trouble in the 2nd period. The Islanders scored three unanswered goals and held the Red Wings off in the 3rd period for the win.

The Kings are struggling to get out of the Western Conference basement with an 11-18-1 record. However, their uncharacteristic 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday stopped another losing skid. It appears to be a long road ahead for Los Angeles.

The Red Wings will be looking to capitalize on the opportunity Monday night.

The Kings won the first of two meetings with Detroit on Oct. 7, 4-2, in Los Angeles.

Follow live game score updates here:

