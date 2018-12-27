Red Wings vs. Penguins: Game time, TV, preview, live score updates

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins talks to Evgeni Malkin during during the third period while playing the during the third period at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 5-2. (Photo by…

The Detroit Red Wings will face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

Game time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. TV: FSDT, ATTP

About the Red Wings (15-17-6)

The Detroit Red Wings are 3-5-2 in the past 10 games. They lost a heartbreaker on Saturday night in Toronto after they let the Maple Leafs tie it with seconds remaining in regulation. The Leafs then finished it with an overtime winner, 5-4.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 15 goals and 36 points. He is on an 11-game point streak.

Meanwhile, Detroit is missing key players due to injury including defensemen Mike Green and Dan DeKeyser and forwards Andreas Athanasiou, Anthony Mantha and Darren Helm.

About the Penguins (18-12-6)

The Penguins were outside of the playoff picture just a few weeks ago, but now they're in 3rd place in the Metropolitan Division. They are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby leads the team with 41 points in 33 games. However, fellow superstars Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel have combined for one even strength goal and a minus-4 rating in the last six games.

Defenseman Kris Letang has dented the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games versus the Red Wings, totaling 10 points (five goals, five assists).

Previous meetings

This is the first of three meetings this season between Detroit and Pittsburgh. The other two are on April 2 in Detroit and April 4 in Pittsburgh.

