Red Wings wish Fedorov happy birthday, #Retire91 outrage blows up Twitter

16 Dec 1996: Center Sergei Fedorov of the Detroit Red Wings moves down the ice during a game against the Colorado Avalanche at McNichols Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche won the game, 4-3.

DETROIT - First of all, everyone here at ClickOnDetroit would like to wish Sergei Fedorov a belated happy birthday!

The former Detroit Red Wings super star just turned 49 years old on Dec. 13. The Red Wings wished him a happy birthday with a nice tweet:

Happy Birthday Sergei Fedorov 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/6oCguFa8is — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 13, 2018

Well that's nice.

You know what would be nicer? Retiring No. 91 and sending it to the ceiling of Little Caesars Arena -- because it's too late to see it hanging from the blue rafters at Joe Louis Arena. And that's why fans on Twitter turned out in droves with the #Retire91 hashtag in reply to the Red Wings' post.

I am not here to debate this. I have debated it enough -- please read back here, and then here ... and here, and, yeah here, too. From day one of writing for this wonderful publication I have been crystal clear about which side of this debate I stand upon (the right one).

If you don't agree, OK. Fine by me. We don't have to be buddies.

I'm not anywhere near old enough to recall even the slightest piece of Red Kelly's career, so I can't say if he does or doesn't deserve to have his No. 4 retired by the Red Wings. But that's exactly what the team will be doing this February. I will trust the people who watched him and played with him are making the right decision. Congratulations to him and his family. It's a high honor.

I have nothing else to write at the moment, but the #Retire91 saga continues. I'll be sure to check back at the appropriate time.

