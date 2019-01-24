Reggie Jackson crashing Blake Griffin's post-game interview is what's wrong with Pistons

DETROIT - The Pistons beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night -- but it was far from an impressive win.

The Pistons beat the Pelicans, who were without their star player Anthony Davis, by four points. Blake Griffin had a game-high 37 points in the win. The Pistons were without Andre Drummond.

After the game, Griffin told Fox Sports Detroit that the win wasn't great.

"The way we finished the game was the reason we've lost so many close games," said Griffin, referring to blowing a larger lead. "This is just masking our issue. We have to lock in and finish games."

"I'm happy with the win, but I'm not happy with how we closed the game out," Griffin said.

While Griffin was conducting the somewhat depressing interview, Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson runs in and video bombs Griffin. It was awkward and not funny, given what Griffin had just said.

Jackson appears happy and excited. He tries to play off Griffin, but gets no excitement back in return. This moment shows exactly why the Pistons are not good.

Griffin, who has experienced some success in his NBA career, including playoff runs, knows the Pistons aren't even close to being a contender. You can see it in his face.

Jackson, on the other hand, was pretty excited with the win. The same win Griffin wasn't happy about. Griffin knows what winning looks like. It's not this.

The Detroit Pistons are 21-26, sitting outside the playoff bracket with less than 40 games to go.

Reggie Jackson probably picked the wrong time to crash Blake's interview 😬 pic.twitter.com/3qCnqwp6J6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2019

