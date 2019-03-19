Report: Angels give Mike Trout new record-breaking 12-year deal worth $430M

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 22: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim rounds the bases on a two run home run in the seventh inning off Chris Devenski #47 of the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium on July 22, 2018 in Anaheim, California.…

Mike Trout is reportedly getting the largest contract in professional sports history.

ESPN reports star center fielder Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are finalizing the largest contract in professional sports history, a 12-year deal worth more than $430 million that will smash previous records.

The deal would surpass the one Bryce Harper just signed with the Philadelphia Phillies. Trout will bring in nearly $36 million a year.

Trout, 27, has won two American League MVP awards and finished second four times. He has a .307 career batting average with 240 homeruns and 1,187 hits.

