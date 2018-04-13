Sports

Report: Dallas Cowboys set to release star wide receiver Dez Bryant

By Ken Haddad
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly ready to "move on" from Dez Bryant.

ESPN is reporting that the Cowboys are expected to release Bryant, "barring an unexpected last-minute change of heart."

"But the plan going into meeting that is now underway was to part ways with Bryant."

Bryant seemed to confirm the news with a tweet on Friday:

Bryant has two years remaining on his Cowboys deal.

Entering his ninth season, all with Dallas, Bryant has racked up big numbers, including 73 touchdowns and more than 7,000 yards.

