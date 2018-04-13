Report: Dallas Cowboys set to release star wide receiver Dez Bryant

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly ready to "move on" from Dez Bryant.

ESPN is reporting that the Cowboys are expected to release Bryant, "barring an unexpected last-minute change of heart."

"But the plan going into meeting that is now underway was to part ways with Bryant."

Bryant seemed to confirm the news with a tweet on Friday:

Bryant has two years remaining on his Cowboys deal.

Entering his ninth season, all with Dallas, Bryant has racked up big numbers, including 73 touchdowns and more than 7,000 yards.

Check back for updates:

Bryant has 2 years left on his deal with non-guaranteed base salaries of (2018): $12.5m, (2019): $12.5m.

Dead money: $8m (SB proration). — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) April 13, 2018

Cowboys expected to release WR Dez Bryant today, barring an unexpected last-minute change of heart, per @toddarcher and me. But the plan going into meeting that is now underway was to part ways with Bryant. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2018

It was a short meeting between #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Dez Bryant. After months speculation, Bryant was released and a marquee 29-year old free agent is on the market midway through April with several WR needy teams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.