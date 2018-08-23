Report: Detroit Lions acquire linebacker Eli Harold from 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Eddie Lacy #27 of the Seattle Seahawks is tackled by Eli Harold #57 of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have added a linebacker to their roster.

Linebacker Eli Harold was traded to Detroit on Thursday from the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions traded a conditional 7th round draft pick to the 49ers in the deal, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Harold, 24, played college football at the University of Virginia and is in his third NFL season. He has 85 combined tackles and five sacks in his career.

Harold has also been outspoken about protesting during the national anthem. He first knelt in protest with quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016, along with Eric Reid.

Harold was asked this week, before being traded, about his decision to stand this season.

“I understand why everyone wants to ask the questions, but I just don’t want to get into that right now,” Harold said, per the San Francisco Chronicle. “I’m trying to focus on ball. Me and my wife had the discussion, and we feel it is best right now that I don’t answer those questions and try to stick with ball, if you don’t mind.”

Back in 2016, Harold talked to ESPN about his decision to take a knee.

"I have never been a guy who liked the spotlight," Harold said in 2016, to ESPN.com. "I felt like that right there was a big step for me putting myself out there and making myself vulnerable to the criticism within a very, very broad issue that is getting all of the attention on every network, every news site, sports sites. But doing that definitely put the spotlight on me and it left me vulnerable to a lot of negative criticism. But that hasn't made me think any different or hasn't hurt me or anything. I feel the same that I did then now."

The Lions play the 49ers in Week 2 this season.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.