Report: Detroit Lions waive running back Ameer Abdullah

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 10: Ameer Abdullah #21 of the Detroit Lions carries the ball against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on August 10, 2018 in Oakland, California.…

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are moving on from running back Ameer Abdullah.

Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Lions are waiving the former starting running back to make room for newly signed wide receiver Bruce Ellington.

The #Lions are signing FA WR Bruce Ellington, formerly of the #Texans, source said. To create space, they are waiving RB Ameer Abdullah. He’s been mostly inactive this season. DET had some trade talks before the deadline but nothing came to fruition. The next step was to move on. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2018

Abdullah is a former second round pick for the Lions back in 2015. In four seasons with Detroit, he rushed for 1,251 yards and six touchdowns.

Abdullah struggled with ball security during his Lions career, with six fumbles. He had been returning kicks but was inactive in the team's most recent game against Minnesota.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.