Report: Detroit Lions work out ex-Patriots, Bills running back Mike Gillislee

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 17: Mike Gillislee #35 of the New England Patriots avoids a tackle by Trey Hendrickson #91 of the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris…

The Detroit Lions could be in the market for running back help.

Ian Rapoport reported Friday the team hosted and worked out free agent running back Mike Gillislee, who played in four games with the Saints last year.

Gillislee, 28, has stints with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. He was released by the Patriots in 2018.

The Lions could be looking for someone to join the backfield with Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick.

The #Lions hosted and worked out FA RB Mike Gillislee yesterday, source said. They were one of the teams that called about signing him last year. He played in four games with the #Saints last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2019

