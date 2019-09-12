Report: Detroit Pistons agree to deal with ex-All Star Joe Johnson

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MAY 6: Joe Johnson #6 of the Utah Jazz tries for the basket past the defense of Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half in Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA…

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly signing free agent shooting guard Joe Johnson.

Johnson, 38, spent last season in the Big 3 league, winning the MVP and leading his team to a championship. He last played in the NBA for the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz during the 2017-2018 season.

The 17-year NBA veteran is attempting an NBA comeback. Johnson reportedly worked out for the Pistons on Tuesday.

Various reports, including Chris Hayes of ESPN, say the Pistons and Johnson have agreed to a one-year deal. The Pistons will reportedly waive Michael Beasley to make room.

"Iso Joe" is best known for his time with the Atlanta Hawks where he made six All Star teams, averaging more than 20 points per game from 2006 to 2012.

The Pistons begin preseason on Oct. 9.

