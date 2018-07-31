Detroit Tigers trade Leonys Martin to Cleveland for Willi Castro

Leonys Martin tries to throw out a runner against the Royals on April 3, 2018. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers have traded outfielder Leonys Martin to the Cleveland Indians for infielder Willi Castro.

Robert Murray of The Athletic first reported the news Tuesday afternoon. The team has since confirmed the deal. Tuesday at 4 p.m. is the non-waiver trade deadline in Major League Baseball.

The Tigers are also sending minor league pitcher Kyle Dowdy to Cleveland.

Castro has spent the 2018 season at the AA level, with a .245 batting average. He is ranked the No. 8 overall prospect in Cleveland by MLB.com.

Castro was named an Eastern League All-Star earlier this season.

Martin, 30, has played in 78 games this season with the Tigers, hitting .251 (76x303) with 45 runs scored, 15 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 RBI. He is currently tied for the American League lead with nine outfield assists, while he is tied for eighth with one grand slam.

