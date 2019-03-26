Report: Dolphins tried to pry Matthew Stafford from Lions in 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions in action during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins reportedly made a big push to trade for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford last year.

The Miami Herald reports former coach Adam Gase was looking to upgrade the quarterback position in Miami, reaching out to Lions coach Matt Patricia about Stafford. Patricia was new to the job and was open to looking at all options, according to the report.

The Herald reports the talks never reached a point where the Dolphins made an offer, but it's believed Gase would have offered a first-round pick and probably more.

In the end, Patricia told Gase he wasn't willing to move on from Stafford, the Herald reports.

Stafford, 31, was drafted in 2009 and has been with Detroit his entire career. Miami traded their starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, to Tennessee last week.

